IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Salas, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management technician, inspects a ballistic insert March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The IPE Shop is the first line of defense for Airmen, ensuring protective gear is supplied and functions properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

