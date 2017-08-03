U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chanika Johnson, flight chief of the en-route patient staging facility team with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, unpacks sandwiches for patients, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. Aerospace medical technicians with the 379th EMDG maintain the ERPSF which is critical to patient care during their stay and is designed to provide patient holding capabilities for personnel in transit for aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 06:43
|Photo ID:
|3221995
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-SB162-0086
|Resolution:
|4596x2852
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery
