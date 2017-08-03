U.S. Air Force Airmen unload patients’ luggage off an aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. These technicians are a key component of transportation and support services between arrival and departure of patients from around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|03.08.2017
|03.11.2017 06:43
|3221991
|170309-F-SB162-0061
|4800x2876
|12.07 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery
