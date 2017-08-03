Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Claire Niba, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, right, coordinates luggage transfer with Staff Sgt. Ryan Edwards, an aeromedical evacuations technician with the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. These technicians are a key component of patient transfer between arrival and departure of personnel from around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

