U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Claire Niba, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, right, coordinates luggage transfer with Staff Sgt. Ryan Edwards, an aeromedical evacuations technician with the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. These technicians are a key component of patient transfer between arrival and departure of personnel from around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 06:43
|Photo ID:
|3221994
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-SB162-0081
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery
