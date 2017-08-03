(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerospace medical technicians "Middle men" to recovery

    Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Claire Niba, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, right, coordinates luggage transfer with Staff Sgt. Ryan Edwards, an aeromedical evacuations technician with the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. These technicians are a key component of patient transfer between arrival and departure of personnel from around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 06:43
    Photo ID: 3221994
    VIRIN: 170309-F-SB162-0081
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve

