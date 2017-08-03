An Airman rests in the en-route patient staging facility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. Aerospace medical technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group maintain the ERPSF which is critical to patient care during their stay and is designed to provide patient holding capabilities for personnel in transit for aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 06:43 Photo ID: 3221985 VIRIN: 170309-F-SB162-0001 Resolution: 4800x2181 Size: 6.82 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Hometown: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.