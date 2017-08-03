Aerospace medical technicians “Middle men” to recovery

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Marshall, an aerospace medical technician with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, prepares a bed for a patient in the en-route patient staging facility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 8, 2017. Aerospace medical technicians with the 379th EMDG maintain the ERPSF which is critical to patient care during their stay and is designed to provide patient holding capabilities for personnel in transit for aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

