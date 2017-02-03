Tech. Sgt. Jose Ybarra, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight safety and environmental officer, explains a simulated fuel spill scenario to Team Seymour members during an exercise March 2, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Multiple squadrons and contractors from Seymour Johnson AFB attended the two-day exercise to create a plan of action in case of a fuel spill emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:54 Photo ID: 3220581 VIRIN: 170302-F-HV022-0010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.49 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.