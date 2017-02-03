Tech. Sgt. Jose Ybarra, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight safety and environmental officer, explains a simulated fuel spill scenario to Team Seymour members during an exercise March 2, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Multiple squadrons and contractors from Seymour Johnson AFB attended the two-day exercise to create a plan of action in case of a fuel spill emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 16:54
|Photo ID:
|3220581
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-HV022-0010
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
