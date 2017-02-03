Members from Team Seymour create an action plan to respond to a simulated fuel spill March 2, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Multiple automatic and manual safeguards currently in place are routinely checked and maintained to ensure that a catastrophic situation doesn’t occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:54 Photo ID: 3220577 VIRIN: 170302-F-HV022-0002 Resolution: 5028x3356 Size: 11.39 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.