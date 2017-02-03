Members from Team Seymour create an action plan to respond to a simulated fuel spill March 2, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Multiple automatic and manual safeguards currently in place are routinely checked and maintained to ensure that a catastrophic situation doesn’t occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 16:54
|Photo ID:
|3220577
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-HV022-0002
|Resolution:
|5028x3356
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
