    Keeping a healthy marriage healthy [Image 5 of 5]

    Keeping a healthy marriage healthy

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Airmen 1st Class Victoria Boyton and Kenneth Boyton, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialists, suit up before going indoor skydiving, Feb. 4, 2017 at Paraclete XP Indoor Skydiving, in Raeford, North Carolina. The activity, offered by the 4th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Department, was part of a morale event for Airmen and their families. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:54
    Photo ID: 3220573
    VIRIN: 170204-F-HV022-0001
    Resolution: 1948x2598
    Size: 375.72 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping a healthy marriage healthy [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    marriage
    class
    skydive
    enrichment
    encrich

