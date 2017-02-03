Members from Team Seymour simulate a worst case scenario catastrophe as part of a training exercise March 2, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The exercises are structured around a three-year cycle where the scenarios escalate from year to year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|03.02.2017
03.10.2017
3220580
170302-F-HV022-0006
|Location:
GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
