Airmen from Team Seymour attend an oil spill response training and exercise program March 1, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The two-day exercise simulated a scenario where a 720,000 gallon tank structure failed and collapsed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:54 Photo ID: 3220576 VIRIN: 170301-F-HV022-0005 Resolution: 5708x3811 Size: 3.17 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel spill exercise [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.