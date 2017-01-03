(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fuel spill exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Fuel spill exercise

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from Team Seymour attend an oil spill response training and exercise program March 1, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The two-day exercise simulated a scenario where a 720,000 gallon tank structure failed and collapsed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:54
    Photo ID: 3220576
    VIRIN: 170301-F-HV022-0005
    Resolution: 5708x3811
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel spill exercise [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill
    Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill
    Staying prepared: worst case fuel spill
    Fuel spill exercise
    Keeping a healthy marriage healthy

    fuel spill
    PPS
    Worst case
    WCD

