Sync Patrol Photo Op

Multinational Battle Group – East Soldiers that included an element of the Polish Army’s 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, pose for a group photo with Serbian Armed Forces after a short sync patrol along the Kosovo - Serbian Administrative Boundary Line on Feb 17. NATO's Kosovo Force conducts these routine patrols as an impartial force, in cooperation with the Serbian military, in order to ensure compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement to maintain a secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

