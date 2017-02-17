Surveying Boundries

U.S. Army Col. Cory Lusk, commander of Multinational Battle Group-East, and 1LT Tomasz Stepien, of the Polish Army’s 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, talk about the current environment while waiting for Serbian Armed Forces soldiers prior to a joint Administrative Boundary Line sync patrol on Feb 17, along the Kosovo – Serbian ABL. The patrols are to ensure compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement in order to maintain a secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
