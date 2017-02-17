Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East march on foot towards a link up point on the Administrative Boundary Line where they will meet with Serbian Armed Forces along the Kosovo – Serbian ABL on Feb 17. The Polish Army soldiers of the 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment escorted MNBG-East senior leaders as part of NATO's Kosovo Force peace support mission in the region, and are assigned to the MNBG-East's Forward Command Post. KFOR conducts these routine patrols as an impartial force, in cooperation with the Serbian military, in order to ensure compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement to maintain a secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 08:55 Photo ID: 3219549 VIRIN: 170223-A-WB953-001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.02 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving to Meetup [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.