    Moving to Meetup [Image 5 of 5]

    Moving to Meetup

    KOSOVO

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East march on foot towards a link up point on the Administrative Boundary Line where they will meet with Serbian Armed Forces along the Kosovo – Serbian ABL on Feb 17. The Polish Army soldiers of the 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment escorted MNBG-East senior leaders as part of NATO's Kosovo Force peace support mission in the region, and are assigned to the MNBG-East's Forward Command Post. KFOR conducts these routine patrols as an impartial force, in cooperation with the Serbian military, in order to ensure compliance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement to maintain a secure environment for all citizens of Kosovo. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 08:55
    Photo ID: 3219549
    VIRIN: 170223-A-WB953-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving to Meetup [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

