Air National Guardsman saves millions

M113A2 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), acquired from the Defense Logistics Agency through the Reutilization Transfer Donation program, are staged to become targets at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J. on Mar. 2, 2017. The eighteen APCs were pulled by civilian law enforcement by Presidential mandate to demilitarize police departments resulting in a cost savings of almost $3 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

