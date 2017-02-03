M113A2 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), acquired from the Defense Logistics Agency through the Reutilization Transfer Donation program, are staged to become targets at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J. on Mar. 2, 2017. The eighteen APCs were pulled by civilian law enforcement by Presidential mandate to demilitarize police departments resulting in a cost savings of almost $3 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 09:30
|Photo ID:
|3216567
|VIRIN:
|170302-Z-YH452-105
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air National Guardsman saves millions [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air national guardsman uses Defense Logistics Agency reutilization program to save millions of dollars
LEAVE A COMMENT