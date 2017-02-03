Air National Guardsman saves millions

A demilitarized 155mm M109 self-propelled howitzer serves as a target at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J. on Mar. 2, 2017. The realistic target was acquired from the Defense Logistics Agency Reutilization Transfer Donation program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

