A BTR-90 personnel carrier, "no drop" surrogate target, acquired with National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriations funding sits at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J. on Mar. 2, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 09:30 Photo ID: 3216544 VIRIN: 170302-Z-YH452-095 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.92 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guardsman saves millions [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.