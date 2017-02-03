Air National Guardsman saves millions

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bryan ONeill, range section chief at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J., stands beside a demilitarized M88A1 armored recovery vehicle on Mar. 2, 2017. The M88 armored recovery vehicle, acquired from the Defense Logistics Agency, was designed for medium and heavy recovery operations including recovery of damaged, stuck, swamped or overturned armored vehicles on the battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

