A demilitarized 155mm M109 self-propelled howitzer serves as a target at the 177th Fighter Wing Det. 1 - Warren Grove Bombing Range in Ocean County, N.J. on Mar. 2, 2017. The realistic target was acquired from the Defense Logistics Agency Reutilization Transfer Donation program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 09:30
|Photo ID:
|3216516
|VIRIN:
|170302-Z-YH452-065
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air National Guardsman saves millions [Image 1 of 7], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air national guardsman uses Defense Logistics Agency reutilization program to save millions of dollars
