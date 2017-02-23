Fort Hunter Liggett Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Brian Alvin; Congressman Jimmy Panetta representing the 20th District of California; and Fort Hunter Liggett Commander, Col. Jan Norris at the Feb. 23, 2017, Track and Sports Field Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. (Photo by Bryan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 17:31
|Photo ID:
|3211574
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-OV743-381
|Resolution:
|2048x1361
|Size:
|287.13 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Track & Field Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New Facilities Increase Training Capacity, Enhance Troops and Civilians
