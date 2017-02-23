(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hunter Liggett Track & Field Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 2017 [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Hunter Liggett Track &amp; Field Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 2017

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Brian Alvin; Congressman Jimmy Panetta representing the 20th District of California; and Fort Hunter Liggett Commander, Col. Jan Norris at the Feb. 23, 2017, Track and Sports Field Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. (Photo by Bryan Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Track & Field Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

