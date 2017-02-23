The Fort Hunter Liggett Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 was attended by elected officials and senior military commanders. The new facility allows the installation to increase its training capacity. (US Army Reserve photo by Eric W. Jones/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:31 Photo ID: 3211571 VIRIN: 170223-A-OV743-175 Resolution: 2144x1424 Size: 1.6 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.