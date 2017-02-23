The Fort Hunter Liggett Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 was attended by elected officials and senior military commanders. The new facility allows the installation to increase its training capacity. (US Army Reserve photo by Eric W. Jones/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 17:31
|Photo ID:
|3211571
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-OV743-175
|Resolution:
|2144x1424
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New Facilities Increase Training Capacity, Enhance Troops and Civilians
