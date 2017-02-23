(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 [Image 3 of 4]

    FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 was attended by elected officials and senior military commanders. The new facility allows the installation to increase its training capacity. (US Army Reserve photo by Eric W. Jones/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:31
    Photo ID: 3211571
    VIRIN: 170223-A-OV743-175
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hunter Liggett Track &amp; Field Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 2017
    Fort Hunter Liggett Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17
    FHL Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17
    Army World Class Athletes Visit Fort Hunter Liggett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Facilities Increase Training Capacity, Enhance Troops and Civilians

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    ORTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT