Army World Class Athletes Spec. Paul Katan and Sgt. Hillary Bor demonstrating Total Soldier Enhancement Training (TSET) to participants at the Feb. 23, 2017, Track and Sports Field Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. (Photo by Bryan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 17:31
|Photo ID:
|3211568
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-OV743-103
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army World Class Athletes Visit Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New Facilities Increase Training Capacity, Enhance Troops and Civilians
