Fort Hunter Liggett conducted the Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting on 23 Feb 17. US Army Corps of Engineers Jon Revolinsky conducted a facility tour after ceremony. He is seen here briefing Congressman Jimmy Panetta. (US Army Reserve photo by Eric W. Jones/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 17:31
|Photo ID:
|3211572
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-OV743-255
|Resolution:
|2144x1424
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Operational Readiness Training Complex Ribbon Cutting 23 Feb 17 [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New Facilities Increase Training Capacity, Enhance Troops and Civilians
LEAVE A COMMENT