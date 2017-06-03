(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Echo goes to rifle range [Image 11 of 19]

    Echo goes to rifle range

    MCRD PI, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Carter 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Colyard with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, inspects a rifle at Chosin range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 10:03
    Photo ID: 3210556
    VIRIN: 170306-M-KK705-093
    Resolution: 4929x3286
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: MCRD PI, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo goes to rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Mackenzie Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Range
    Echo Company
    Recruitr Training

