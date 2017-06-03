U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Colyard with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, inspects a rifle at Chosin range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 10:03 Photo ID: 3210556 VIRIN: 170306-M-KK705-093 Resolution: 4929x3286 Size: 11.99 MB Location: MCRD PI, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo goes to rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Mackenzie Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.