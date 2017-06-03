U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Derek Baker with Platoon 2025, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, sights in at the rifle range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 10:03 Photo ID: 3210578 VIRIN: 170306-M-PQ459-058 Resolution: 2574x1716 Size: 1.27 MB Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo goes to the rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.