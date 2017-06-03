Echo goes to the rifle range

U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Trent Larson with Platoon 2026, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, loads his M16-A4 Service Rifle at the rifle range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

