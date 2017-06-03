U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Trent Larson with Platoon 2026, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, loads his M16-A4 Service Rifle at the rifle range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 10:03
|Photo ID:
|3210583
|VIRIN:
|170306-M-PQ459-073
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Echo goes to the rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
