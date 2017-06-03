Echo goes to rifle range

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Company E., 2nd Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, fire their M16-A4 service rifle at Chosin range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/Released)

