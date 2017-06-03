U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Company E., 2nd Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, fire their M16-A4 service rifle at Chosin range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 10:03
|Photo ID:
|3210550
|VIRIN:
|170306-M-KK705-083
|Resolution:
|5082x3388
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PI, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Echo goes to rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Mackenzie Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
