    Echo goes to the rifle range [Image 10 of 19]

    Echo goes to the rifle range

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Platoon 2024, Company E., 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, wait at the rifle range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 10:03
    Photo ID: 3210560
    VIRIN: 170306-M-PQ459-002
    Resolution: 4446x2964
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo goes to the rifle range [Image 1 of 19], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rifle Range
    USMC
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    M16A4
    MCRDPI

