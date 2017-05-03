Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Lollis, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit integrated flight control systems journeyman, helps dispose of landscaping debris from a volunteer event at Yara Elementary School March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer often in Kadena Town to give back to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

