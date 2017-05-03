(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai [Image 1 of 5]

    Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Lollis, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit integrated flight control systems journeyman, helps dispose of landscaping debris from a volunteer event at Yara Elementary School March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer often in Kadena Town to give back to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    This work, Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

