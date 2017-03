Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai

U.S. Air Force Airman Hunter Menke and Airman 1st Class Viviana Faz, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit apprentices, volunteer with the Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai to trim Yara Elementary School’s trees March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. The Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai is an Okinawan government volunteer group that landscapes around Kadena Town. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

