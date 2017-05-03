Airmen from the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dispose of leaves during a volunteer event at Yara Elementary School March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer in Kadena Town to better their selves and build community relations with local Okinawans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 02:33
|Photo ID:
|3206021
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-ZC102-2070
|Resolution:
|7091x4412
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
