Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai

Airmen from the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dispose of leaves during a volunteer event at Yara Elementary School March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer in Kadena Town to better their selves and build community relations with local Okinawans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

