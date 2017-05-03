U.S. Air Force Airman Ryan Crean, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, rakes leaves during a volunteer event at Yara Elementary School March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer often in Kadena Town to be a part of the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 02:33 Photo ID: 3206024 VIRIN: 170305-F-ZC102-2101 Resolution: 4696x6409 Size: 4.02 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.