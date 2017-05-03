U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Rivas, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit specialist section chief, landscapes the leaves of a tree branch at Yara Elementary School for a volunteer event, March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer almost every third Sunday of the month with the Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai to landscape Kadena Town. The group landscapes schools, police stations, and street roads in Kadena Town. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 02:33
|Photo ID:
|3206018
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-ZC102-2025
|Resolution:
|6740x4317
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
