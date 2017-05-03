Tigers in Kadena Town: 909th AMU Airmen volunteer with Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Rivas, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit specialist section chief, landscapes the leaves of a tree branch at Yara Elementary School for a volunteer event, March 5, 2017, at Kadena Town, Japan. Airmen from the 909th AMU volunteer almost every third Sunday of the month with the Kadena Ryoku Ju Kai to landscape Kadena Town. The group landscapes schools, police stations, and street roads in Kadena Town. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

