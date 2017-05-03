(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Push-up Challenge [Image 2 of 5]

    Push-up Challenge

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Z Wooden 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Molina readies herself to perform pushups at the first annual Taco Warrior Challenge. Guardsmen of the New Mexico Air National Guard competed Sunday, March 05, 2017 at Kirtland Air Force Base to test their strength in four vigorous trials.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3205541
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-004
    Resolution: 5644x3800
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Push-up Challenge [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Push-ups
    Taco Warrior Challenge

