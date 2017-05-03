Push-up Challenge

Senior Airman Molina readies herself to perform pushups at the first annual Taco Warrior Challenge. Guardsmen of the New Mexico Air National Guard competed Sunday, March 05, 2017 at Kirtland Air Force Base to test their strength in four vigorous trials.
|03.05.2017
|03.05.2017 18:24
|3205541
|170305-Z-TI079-004
|5644x3800
|3.82 MB
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|0
|0
|0
