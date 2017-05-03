Airmen of the the New Mexico Air National Guard participate in a tire flip relay Sunday, March 05, 2017. The relay was one of four events during the 150th Special Operations Wing first annual Taco Warrior Challenge at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24 Photo ID: 3205537 VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-002 Resolution: 5512x3369 Size: 5.98 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tire Flipping [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.