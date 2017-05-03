(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tire Flipping [Image 4 of 5]

    Tire Flipping

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Z Wooden 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen of the the New Mexico Air National Guard participate in a tire flip relay Sunday, March 05, 2017. The relay was one of four events during the 150th Special Operations Wing first annual Taco Warrior Challenge at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3205537
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-002
    Resolution: 5512x3369
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tire Flipping [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Rucksack Run
    Push-up Challenge
    Team True
    Tire Flipping
    600m Relay

    TAGS

    Tire
    Taco Warrior Challenge

