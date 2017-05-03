(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team True [Image 3 of 5]

    Team True

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Z Wooden 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Members of team True stand together during a reprieve between events at the Taco Warrior Challenge, March 05, 2017 at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The team is named in honor of fallen warrior Major Ryan True, who passed away earlier this year.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3205538
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-003
    Resolution: 5416x3369
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team True [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Taco Warrior Challenge
    Ryan True

