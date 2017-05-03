Members of team True stand together during a reprieve between events at the Taco Warrior Challenge, March 05, 2017 at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The team is named in honor of fallen warrior Major Ryan True, who passed away earlier this year.

