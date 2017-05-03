(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rucksack Run [Image 1 of 5]

    Rucksack Run

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Z Wooden 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Opposing team leads share a laugh together while breaking away from the pack of runners at the Taco Warrior Challenge Rucksack Run, Sunday, March 05, 2017. The event was hosted by the New Mexico Air National Guard's 150th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3205543
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-005
    Resolution: 5800x3213
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rucksack Run [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Rucksack Run
    Push-up Challenge
    Team True
    Tire Flipping
    600m Relay

    TAGS

    Rucksack
    Running
    Taco Warrior Challenge

