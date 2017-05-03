Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24 Photo ID: 3205535 VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-001 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.22 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 600m Relay [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.