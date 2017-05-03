(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    600m Relay [Image 5 of 5]

    600m Relay

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Z Wooden 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    MSgt Armijo finishes the last stretch of the 600 meter swim relay during the Taco Warrior Challenge, Sunday, March 05, 2017 at the Kirtland Air Force Base East Fitness Center swimming pool.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3205535
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-TI079-001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 600m Relay [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

