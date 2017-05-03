MSgt Armijo finishes the last stretch of the 600 meter swim relay during the Taco Warrior Challenge, Sunday, March 05, 2017 at the Kirtland Air Force Base East Fitness Center swimming pool.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 18:24
|Photo ID:
|3205535
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-TI079-001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 600m Relay [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Z Wooden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
