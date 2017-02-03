(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 11 of 13]

    Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad

    CHAD

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Soldiers from the Chadian Army prepare for a beach infiltration during the maritime training on the Chari River in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 3, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. The Chadian soldiers were simulating weapons as this is the first phase of their beach infiltration training. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

