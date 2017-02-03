Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad

A Chadian Army soldier gives hand and arms signals to form a wedge formation after an infiltration during maritime training from U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers on Chari River in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 3, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. The Chadian soldiers were simulating weapons as this is the first phase of their beach infiltration training. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

