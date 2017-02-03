Soldiers from the Chadian Army prepare for a beach infiltration during the maritime training on the Chari River in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 3, 2017 as part of Flintlock 17. The Chadian soldiers were simulating weapons as this is the first phase of their beach infiltration training. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 05:38 Photo ID: 3205071 VIRIN: 170302-A-CK226-048 Resolution: 1685x1083 Size: 272.71 KB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.