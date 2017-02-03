Chadian Soldiers prepare for maritime training during Flintlock 2017 March 3, 2017. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton/RELEASED)
This work, Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Terrance Payton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
