Maritime training during Flintlock 2017 in Chad

Chadian Soldiers prepare for maritime training during Flintlock 2017 March 3, 2017. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Terrance Payton/RELEASED)

