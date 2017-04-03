(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2017

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170304-N-UM082-062 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) perform maintenance on the engine of a MV-22B Osprey in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Ready Group (BAT ARG) is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Carter Hull (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    This work, Maintenance [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

