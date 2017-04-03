170304-N-UM082-017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Micheal Rubin, A Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, briefs Sailors and Marines on cultural awareness in the Wardroom of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Ready Group (BAT ARG) is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Carter Hull (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

Date Taken: 03.04.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cultural Awareness Training [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.