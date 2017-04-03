(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cultural Awareness Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Cultural Awareness Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170304-N-UM082-017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 4, 2017) Micheal Rubin, A Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, briefs Sailors and Marines on cultural awareness in the Wardroom of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The Bataan Ready Group (BAT ARG) is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Carter Hull (LSD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 00:27
    Photo ID: 3204996
    VIRIN: 170304-N-UM082-017
    Resolution: 4125x2751
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultural Awareness Training [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines
    24 MEU

