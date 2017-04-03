(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Magen Reed 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2017) - Cpl. Tyler Wright, a Marine attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), attaches a fuel hose to an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

