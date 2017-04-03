170304-N-KD168-022

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2017) - Cpl. Tyler Wright, a Marine attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), attaches a fuel hose to an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

