(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Unrep [Image 6 of 6]

    Unrep

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170303-N-GB113-213 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2017) Ens. Christopher McMullen, of Richmond, Va., uses a laser range finder to determine the distance between the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE8). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 00:27
    Photo ID: 3204974
    VIRIN: 170303-N-GB113-213
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unrep [Image 1 of 6], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance
    Cultural Awareness Training
    Fueling
    Flight Deck Movements
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Unrep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Unrep

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT