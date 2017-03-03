170303-N-GB113-213 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 3, 2017) Ens. Christopher McMullen, of Richmond, Va., uses a laser range finder to determine the distance between the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE8). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

