170304-N-AV754-057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Brendan Daugherty directs flight deck movements on the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3204992
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-AV754-057
|Resolution:
|4632x3088
|Size:
|860.56 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Deck Movements [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
