    Flight Deck Movements [Image 4 of 6]

    Flight Deck Movements

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Thompson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170304-N-AV754-057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Brendan Daugherty directs flight deck movements on the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 00:27
    Photo ID: 3204992
    VIRIN: 170304-N-AV754-057
    Resolution: 4632x3088
    Size: 860.56 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Movements [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance
    Cultural Awareness Training
    Fueling
    Flight Deck Movements
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    Unrep

    TAGS

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    amphibious assault ship
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    flight deck movements

