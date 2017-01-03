Spc. Christian Aquino and Pfc. Kurtis Carson of the 355th CBRN company from Sloan, Nevada power-spray the roof of a CH-47 Chinook helicoper during detail decontaminatin training near Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq on March 1, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 11:48
|Photo ID:
|3204511
|VIRIN:
|170301-A-IL912-106
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|IRBIL, IQ
|Hometown:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Decon operations on the roof of a Chinook [Image 1 of 14], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
