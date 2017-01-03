(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Detail Decon Operations [Image 12 of 14]

    Detail Decon Operations

    IRBIL, IRAQ

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec 

    314th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers of the 355th CBRN company from Sloan, Nevada mop and scrub a CH-47 Chinook helicoper during detail decontaminatin training near Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq on March 1, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3204492
    VIRIN: 170301-A-IL912-122
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: IRBIL, IQ 
    Hometown: SLOAN, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detail Decon Operations [Image 1 of 14], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

