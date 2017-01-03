Donning the decon uniform

Spc. Mahonry Tovar, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist with the 355th CBRN Company out of Sloan, Nevada, dons his protective suit during detail decontamination training on March 1, 2017 in Erbil, Iraq. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 Location: IRBIL, IQ